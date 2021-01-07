Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.