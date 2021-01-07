Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $94,000 in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 44.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 84,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter worth $240,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHU. BidaskClub raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

