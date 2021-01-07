Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 90.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

