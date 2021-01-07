Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Saia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Saia by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $194.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

