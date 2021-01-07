Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

