Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Sells $6,298,215.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

