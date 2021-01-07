IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $77,765.81 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of -1.18. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 292.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

