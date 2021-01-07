ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $765.81 million, a P/E ratio of -240.85 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

