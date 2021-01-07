Rebecca Cantieri Sells 33,333 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54.

Shares of SVMK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

