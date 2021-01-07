Financial Review: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FTI Consulting and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus price target of $163.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.39%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.71 $216.73 million $5.80 19.46 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.24 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats GBT Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

