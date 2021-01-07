Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
