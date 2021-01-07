Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

