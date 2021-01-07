Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

