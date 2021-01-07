Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
IOSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
Shares of IOSP stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
