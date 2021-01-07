Clifford Sosin Purchases 406,500 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

