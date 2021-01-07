Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.