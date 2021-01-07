DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $11,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,446.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 463,888 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

