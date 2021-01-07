Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVGW. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.