Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Commvault Systems worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

