Morgan Stanley Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of The Providence Service worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Providence Service by 232.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,246,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,299,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Providence Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

