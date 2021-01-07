The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.