Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.19. Colombia Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Colombia Energy Resources Company Profile

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the BoyacÃ and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the BoyacÃ district.

