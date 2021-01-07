Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $29.70. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 99,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesabi Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $377.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 338,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

