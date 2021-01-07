Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.38. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 179,686 shares.

The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

