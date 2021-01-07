Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $14.01. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 494,228 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

