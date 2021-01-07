Morgan Stanley Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

