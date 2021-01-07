JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $26,000 Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.