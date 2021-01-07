LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of LiveXLive Media worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIVX stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

