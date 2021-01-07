Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of DermTech worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth $98,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMTK. Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

