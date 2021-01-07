JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 28.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

