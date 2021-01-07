Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hookipa Pharma worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 502,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOK. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.