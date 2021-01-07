iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,037.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

