Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Northeast Bank worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 million.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

