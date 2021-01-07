Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Coastal Financial worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $418,968.00. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CCB opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

