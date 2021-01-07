TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $13.07 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $402.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

