JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.