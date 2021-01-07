Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Immunic were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

