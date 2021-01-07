JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 550 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 347.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 236.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

