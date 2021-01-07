Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $470,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RVP. TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.