JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,740 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of EVLO opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

