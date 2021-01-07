Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

