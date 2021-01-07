BidaskClub Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Buy

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $329.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $360.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,058.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

