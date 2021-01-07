Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Workday stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,894 shares of company stock worth $126,522,244 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Workday by 10.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

