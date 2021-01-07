CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

