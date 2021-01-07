Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE AYX opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.56, a PEG ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock valued at $261,183,783. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

