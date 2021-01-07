BidaskClub Lowers Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Buy

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,425,000 after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

