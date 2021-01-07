KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

