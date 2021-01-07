The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

