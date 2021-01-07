Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 287.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

