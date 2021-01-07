Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

