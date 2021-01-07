VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Shares of VICI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

