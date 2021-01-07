Head to Head Comparison: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $38.52 million 7.28 $9.63 million $0.78 29.28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRadimed currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IRadimed beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

